If you've been hanging out for a Switch 2 eShop bargain, it seems the first major third-party one has arrived. Capcom is currently offering Street Fighter 6 (which was a launch title for Nintendo's new system in June) for half price in the US.

This takes this title, which has now surpassed five million combined sales globally, from $39.99 down to just $19.99.

Keep in mind, this is the base game, so the DLC and Season Pass content is locked off, but there's still a lot on offer. This includes three major game modes and a roster of 18 fighters, including new faces and returning fan favourites. It also features some special gyro game modes exclusive to the Switch 2 version.

This is part of a larger Capcom sale currently taking place on the eShop in the same region at the moment. It includes multiple Switch game sales, including a discount on the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 which arrived earlier this year. Here's what's on offer (via Nintendo Everything). If a Capcom sale pops up in other regions, we'll provide an update.

– Ace Attorney Anthology – $29.99 (was $59.99)

– Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – $29.99 (was $39.99)

– Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $24.99 (was $49.99)

– Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle – $11.99 (was $39.99)

– Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle – $11.99 (was $39.99)

– Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Capcom Fighting Collection – $14.99 (was $29.99)

– Capcom Fighting Collection 1 + 2 Bundle – $38.99 (was $59.99)

– Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – $29.99 (was $39.99)

– Devil May Cry – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Devil May Cry 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Dragon’s Dogma – $4.99 (was $29.99)

– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $9.99 (was $29.99)

– Ghost Trick – $14.99 (was $29.99)

– Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – $29.99 (was $49.99)

– Mega Man 11 – $9.99 (was $29.99)

– Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 – $12.99 (was $39.99)

– Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 – $12.99 (was $39.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection – $7.99 (was $14.99)

– Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – $9.99 (was $29.99)

– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Monster Hunter Rise – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $14.99 (was $59.99)

– Monster Hunter Stories – $19.99 (was $29.99)

– Monster Hunter Stories 2 – $19.99 (was $39.99)

– Okami HD – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Onimusha 1 + 2 Pack – $28.99 (was $38.99)

– Onimusha 2 – $23.99 (was $29.99)

– Onimusha: Warlords – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $9.99 (was $29.99)

– Resident Evil – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil 0 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil 2 Cloud – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Resident Evil 3 Cloud – $9.99 (was $29.99)

– Resident Evil 4 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil 5 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil 6 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil 7 Cloud – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

– Resident Evil Village Cloud – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Shinsekai Into the Depths – $9.99 (was $19.99)

– Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $9.99 (was $29.99)

– Ultra Street Fighter 2 – $19.99 (was $39.99)

You can find out more about Street Fighter 6 and these other Capcom games in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. When it arrived in June, we gave Street Fighter 6 eight out of ten stars, calling it "crisp, clean, and as slcik as we could have ever hoped".