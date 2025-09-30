From everything we've seen, Dotemu and Guard Crush Games' fantasy 'Rogue 'em Up', Absolum, is shaping up to be a decent slice of stylish fun. It arrives on Switch in just a few weeks on 9th October, but before we get to see the finished product for ourselves, the studios have made a surprise reveal about the original fantasy IP: an animated series is in the works.

The series is set to be developed by animation studio Supamonks, and will set out to "build upon Absolum's lore and narrative, expanding its universe beyond the game," the press release reads.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Details for the series' release are pretty slim at the moment (to be fair, the game's not even out yet), but we do know that Supamonks has been involved in Absolum's development right from the start and, with Dotemu collaborating, we're sure it'll provide a fitting expansion of the game's world. At the very least, it's bound to look pretty.

Every Absolum trailer we've seen so far has shown promise, with a neat art style, fun-looking gameplay loop, and plenty of combat variety. We'll have to wait and see what the full release brings, but this could be one to watch.