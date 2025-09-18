We've been keeping an eye on Absolum's roguelike / beat 'em up fusion since we first went hands-on with it earlier this year. Ahead of its launch on 9th October, publisher and co-developer Dotemu has today revealed a new gameplay trailer, and it looks every bit as stylish as we were expecting.

Aside from giving us a closer look at the fantasy beat 'em up action, the new trailer showcases some of the game's meta progression, helpful additions like co-op and recruitments, and explains how your path through the lands of Talamh can produce permanent game changes.

It's also a nice opportunity to get reacquainted with the four main Absolum heroes: sturdy gun-wielding dwarf Karl, well-rounded swordsman Galandra, acrobatic rogue Cider and ranged frog wizard Brome — yes, frog wizard.

If you want a closer look after checking out the above trailer, here's a handful of screens from Dotemu:

It looks like a blast, and if our brief hands-on time was anything to go by, it will be — assuming it scrubs up nicely on Switch. Every game under the sun seems to be coming our way in October, but this one might just be worth making some room for.