If you're excited to dive deep into Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake on 30th October, well, you'll be able to do that quite literally, as Square Enix has shown off a brand new region, added to Dragon Quest II specifically, in this remake (thanks, Gematsu!).

The Seabed is (as you'd expect) an underwater region that you'll be able to access as soon as you get the boat. And it's here where you'll meet the merfolk, who live in the aptly-named Mersea. But there's no time to relax, as they're being threatened by monsters.

There are new dungeons and enemies to encounter, including Mariella, who is one of Hargon's (the big bad, in case you're new to DQII) Champions.

New story content will also be part of this new region; yesterday, during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase, producer Haysaka Masaaki shared a small snippet of gameplay from the Seabed, which you can watch up-top.

We've been getting a lot of DQ I&II news lately, which makes sense given that the game is out next month. Just a few days ago, Square Enix gave us a little peak at some other new content, and this is where the Seabed was last teased. It was also shown off briefly during the Nintendo Direct on 12th September in Japan.

Are you excited to check out the Seabed? Let us know in the comments.