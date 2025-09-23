We are rapidly approaching the 30th October release date for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, and to drum up the hype in the remaining weeks, Square Enix has released yet another new trailer.

Unlike the gameplay-focused affair that arrived earlier this month, the fresh trailer is all about highlighting the games' new features. The four-minute trailer provides a pretty comprehensive breakdown of everything we can expect, from bonus characters and story content to additional gameplay mechanics.

We'd recommend watching the above trailer for the full rundown, but, in short, here are the highlights. DQ2's Sigils now crop up in both games and are "vital to the story" of each, with Scrolls and Mini Medals also making an appearance. We get a closer look at the second game's new 'Ocean Floor' expansion, with its fresh wave of enemies, storylines, and 'Memories of the World' collectibles. There's also a rundown of the game's new character, the Princess of Cannock, and bonus Tombola minigame — maybe not the big addition we would have ended the trailer on, but what can you do?

All in all, it's still looking rather wonderful. The absence of a Switch 2 upgrade path sours the package somewhat, but if the end result can match last year's Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in terms of sheer joy, then we'll be very happy indeed.