Nintendo's latest Direct broadcast was filled with all sorts of surprises, but one thing you might not have expected was DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza.

Yes, just months after the initial release on the Switch 2, DK's latest outing has now been bolstered with some smashing new content, and it's available right now. As part of the release of DK Island & Emerald Rush, Nintendo has also bumped the base game up to Version 2.0.0.

We've got the full patch notes here, which go into a little more detail about the changes. This is the second update for the title, which also makes "several other changes" to improve the overall experience of the game. Here's the rundown:

Latest update: Ver. 2.0.0 (Released September 12, 2025)

General

Added support for the paid DLC DK Island & Emerald Rush. If you have not cleared the main game yet, you can go to DK Island by talking to Squawks at the Racing Layer. If you have cleared the main game, you can go to DK Island by striking the Warp Gong after hearing about the “Bananza Rehearsal” from the Elder. After reaching DK Island, you can play Emerald Rush by talking to Void Kong.

The number of Banandium Chips that can be stored has been increased from 9,999 to 99,999.

Several other changes have been made and issues addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

As mentioned, even if you haven't cleared the "main game" just yet, you can still go to this island by interacting with Squawks on the Racing Layer. Of course, it's paid content, so you'll need to fork out $19.99 / £16.99 (or your regional equivalent) before you can access it.

And if you are still unsure about this game, there's now a Switch 2 demo you can download from the Nintendo eShop.