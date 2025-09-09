We've spent a whole big chunk of time reviewing and playing through Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion over the past month or so (let this writer tell you) and we thought — we genuinely absolutely thought — we'd seen it all.

However (and thanks to Forbes for the hot tip), it seems one very, very, very...very well hidden boss escaped our metallic clutches on our playthrough. Yep. It's one of those ones where you wonder just how on earth anyone ever actually found it.

Indeed, by travelling eight hours — that's eight human hours in the real-life world, not video game hours, or even dog hours — straight upwards at Uranus (heh) Tower in the game's Forest region, you'll find another great big Arsenal (heh) battle on a platform that is in with a shout as the highest in any video game. Surely?

Now we haven't tried this yet, because it'll take ages, and we can just watch the video at the top of this very article. Honestly, having already beaten the biggest bosses in the main game, and upon hearing there's nothing special in terms of drops for your trouble on this one...well, how about you go fight it and report back? How does that sound?

If you're game, all you need do is head to the forest region, and take the door in the top right area that leads to an elevator for the tower. However, you're gonna have to manually fly up, which is the bit that takes so long. Once you've done the tricky bit (and those fine folk over at Forbes do suggest letting your Switch 2 go into sleep mode so you can have a break), you'll face off against the All-Seeing One.

Sounds like a right nosy arse, so best let them have it, all guns and/or laser swords blazing.