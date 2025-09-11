CD Projekt Red has released yet another patch for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Switch 2, introducing a number of fixes and improvements to vehicles, photo mode, quests, the open world, and more.

One of the key improvements is the implementation of AutoDrive, which would previously be a bit hit and miss – quite literally. It seems this has now been smoothed out, allowing vehicles to avoid obstacles a bit better and make navigation generally a bit more pleasant.

It's kind of remarkable to see the team at CDPR continue to apply improvements to Cyberpunk five years after its initial release. Yes, the game was a bit of a mess at launch, but it's since been moulded into what might be one of the best open world games of all time. Heck, our lovely video producer Alex thinks so, anyway!

So let's check out the full patch notes...

Vehicles

Updated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.

Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.

Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.

Photo Mode

Most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.

Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).

Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn't work for Royce.

Quests & Open World

Freedom - Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred."

Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he'll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.

Motorbreath - Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.

Motorbreath - It's no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.

Motorbreath - Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.

Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.

Nitro (Youth Energy) - Fixed an issue where the proxy interface UI in the Yaiba showroom is cut off when the "Larger HUD Elements" setting is enabled.

Miscellaneous

Fixed several localization and lipsync issues in various languages.

Added a toggle to disable vignette. It can be found in Settings → Graphics → Basic.

Fixed an issue on PC and Mac where Ray-Traced Reflections might not display correctly when enabled under certain conditions.

Fixed several issues with displaying text messages from Delamain.

Various fixes for fluff vendors.

The patch is out now, so hopefully you've got it downloaded already, but if not, simply boot up your Switch 2 and this should trigger the download automatically.