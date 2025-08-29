The Switch 2 generation has got off to a solid start, but not everything has been rosy – with Game-Key Cards becoming a huge talking point within the community. Many third-party developers are currently shipping their games on these cards, but have also come under fire for not offering proper physical releases.

Of course, outside of Nintendo, there are a handful of teams offering their titles on full game cards, so what's the payoff? While we haven't really had any information about this up until now, CD Projekt Group's latest financial report has shared data about Cyberpunk 2077's digital and physical sales in the Switch 2's launch month.

According to a graphic on the fourth page of this report, approximately 75.4% of Switch 2 users showed their support for the physical version of this release – containing the entire game on the cartridge. As you can also see, 24.6% opted to purchase the game digitally in June, with the game also hovering at the top of eShop purchases in its opening month.

One thing CDPR didn't share alongside this chart was the exact sales figures, but according to some sales updates in select regions recently, Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the best-selling charts in its opening month on the Switch 2.

This follows comments by CDPR's Vice President of Business Development Jan Rosner, who spoke earlier this year about offering a "complete" physical edition of Cyberpunk 2077 – stating at the time how "Nintendo at physical retail is still strong, and retail is, in general, not going anywhere".

He further noted how physical releases are "especially important for the Nintendo audience", acknowledging how "the right thing to do was to have it [CP2077] out on the cartridge".