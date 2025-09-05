We've all been getting a little caught up in the Silksong hype recently, but we thought it best to remind you that Bloober Team's Cronos: The New Dawn is out now on the Switch 2.

To mark the occasion, a new launch trailer specifically for the Switch 2 has been released, and yeah, it's cool. We get a good look at some combat, traversal mechanics, and some of the funky character that you, as protagonist 'The Traveler', will encounter on your journey.

We've been playing Cronos over the last couple of days or so and we'll have a review ready for you very soon, but early impressions point to a solid experience on Switch 2; it looks great, performs well, and the gameplay is a wonderful blend of Resident Evil and Dead Space, with a little bit of Metroid and Returnal thrown in for good measure.

Oh, and cute cats bring you useful goodies. Winner.

Here's a reminder of the game's synopsis: