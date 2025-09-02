It's been well over two decades since the initial launch of Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium, and although the game is now playable on Switch via Capcom Fighting Collection 2, fans are undoubtedly desperate to see a brand-new entry.

Someone else who would like to see 'Capcom vs. SNK 3' is none other than Hideaki Itsuno, who served as the director for the second entry. If that's not enough, he also said that he wants to be the one who makes it.

Speaking to VGC, Itsuno lamented that he is no longer involved with either Capcom or SNK, but stated that if the companies were to license the game out to him, then he'd love to make Capcom vs. SNK 3. More than anything, however, he is simply keen to make a fresh fighting game; so much so that it's "at the top of my list'.

“I do want to make a fighting game like Capcom vs SNK, but now I’m neither Capcom nor SNK. If they license it to me, though, I want to make Capcom vs SNK 3. I want to make a fighting game, and it’s at the top of my list of games I want to make.”

Itsuno is currently hard at work making a new IP within the action genre; likely similar to the likes of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, the former of which flourished under his direction at Capcom. He left the company in 2024 to form Lightspeed Japan Studio, a subsidiary of the Tencent Games-owned Lightspeed Studios.

As for Capcom and SNK, the two have shared multiple collaborations and crossovers over the years, perhaps most notably in Street Fighter 6, which saw the release of Terry and Mai as playable characters, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which recently welcomed Ken into its roster.