Apart from the release of Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2 this year, Capcom also released Capcom Fighting Collection 2 just before the arrival of the new Nintendo hardware.

Last month, this same collection of classics received a "free title update" - unlocking additional characters in Street Fighter Alper 3 UPPER and also adding quality of life upgrades, new artwork and more remix tracks. Now, this package has been updated again for all platforms (including Switch).

It includes fixes across multiple games. Here's the full rundown via Capcom's official website:

Capcom Fighting Collection (Version 1.0.4) - 9th September 2025

Update Contents

Capcom vs. SNK 2 Mark of the Millennium 2001

- Fixed an issue where Edmond Honda's voice would not play for certain victory poses.

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper

- Fixed an issue where M. Bison's Head Press and Somersault Skull Diver attacks would not hit Eagle, Maki, Yun, or Ingrid.

- Fixed an issue where R. Mika's Sardine Beach Special attack would not correctly hit Eagle, Maki, Yun, or Ingrid.

- Fixed a bug in Versus Mode when battling against CPUs where the opponent's mode would switch to Normal in rounds after the player won a round in Classic or Saikyo mode.

- Updated certain victory text for Juni.

- Implemented various fixes.

Project Justice

- Fixed an issue where certain Kurow voice lines would not play.

And in case you're wondering, this collection has also been made compatible with the Switch 2 in a previous update. This update took place alongside a Switch 2 update for Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection.