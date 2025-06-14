Capcom released Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection on the Switch last September and since then it's rolled out multiple updates.

The latest patch has now arrived and it comes with a bunch of bug fixes specifically for Clash of Super Heroes and MvC2: New Age of Heroes. Here's the full details, courtesy of the official patch notes:

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection - Version 1.0.4 (June 12, 2025)

An update has been released on the following date for MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

Update Details

Bug FixesMarvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes- Fixed characters not rendering properly and button inputs being dropped when a Duo Team Attack is activated.



Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes- Fixed characters not rendering properly when the internal resolution option is set to x2 on Nintendo Switch.

- Fixed unintended behavior occurring after performing certain actions on the stage Abyss' Temple while the stage is transitioning.

Following this fix, this stage has been set to appear first in player matches.

Thank you for your continued support of MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

You can learn more about this retro collection in our review here on Nintendo Life.