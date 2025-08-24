Yooka-Replaylee is due out on the Switch 2 this year, and appears it will be getting a proper physical release on Nintendo's new platform.
A new listing has popped up on the Canadian website Video Games Plus, and according to the description, the "full game will be on the cartridge". Once again, this game is being distributed with the help of PM Studios.
Along with this, a new teaser trailer has been released (via the IGN Gamescom Showcase), with developer Playtonic Games announcing its next major update about Yooka-Replaylee will be taking place during The MIX Fall Showcase on 29th August 2025.
In an update earlier this month, PM Studis mentioned how Yooka-Laylee was now "content complete", with a release date announcement coming "soon".