Playtonic Games' Yooka-Replaylee, a remaster of the 2017 3D collectathon platformer Yooka-Laylee, is "content complete" and a release date announcement is "coming...SoonTM".

This comes from PM Studios, the physical game publisher who is handling Yooka-Replaylee's release. The company shared a video on Bluesky giving us a very short explanation on what to expect.

The video confirms that the game is "content complete" and Playtonic are currently in the playtesting phase, looking for bugs to iron out.

Yooka-Replaylee is officially content complete!🥳 Release Date Announcement is coming....Soon™️ @playtonicgames.com — PM Studios (@pmstudios.bsky.social) 2025-08-05T18:16:20.704Z

We don't know when that "soon" is, of course. It could be the Indie World showcase on Thursday, but it also could be at gamescom Opening Night Live, which is on 19th August.

Basically, there are many places we could find out, so we'll have to wait and see.

Let us know if you're looking forward to this remaster in the comments.