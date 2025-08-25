Following on from our first glimpse at Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition running on Switch 2 via docked mode, new footage has been posted online to showcase how the game is holding up in handheld mode.

General sentiments from hands-on sessions – including our own – is that Elden Ring struggles somewhat in handheld mode, with frame rate being a particularly disappointing factor. The new footage, posted by @NGamz on YouTube, does very little to either confirm or deny the initial feedback from early players, thanks in large part to the overall quality (or lack thereof – hello, 720p) of the footage itself.

Still, you can get a general sense of how things are holding up, and it looks... okay..? Again, judging frame rate from an over-the-shoulder perspective isn't ideal, so it's tough to really gauge whether there are any jitters or hiccups affecting the gameplay.

The footage showcases the initial area of Limgrave, with the player navigating toward Stormgate and Stormhill while slaying a bunch of enemies along the way. The video above is just one of three posted on NGamz channel, so feel free to check out the others if you want to see more; truth be told, though, it's just more of the same.

There's still no release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition at the time of writing, but the debut trailer reveal indicated that it would launch later this year. Unless initial feedback has spooked FromSoftware into pouring more time into the game, there's nothing to indicate that it might slip into the new year.