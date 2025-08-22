Earlier this week, we were lucky enough to head to the Nintendo booth at Gamescom and go hands-on with Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2. Bandai Namco didn't allow any footage to be recorded from our handheld session (and we quickly saw why), but it seems such recording rules are not in place at Canada's Fan Expo, which kicked off yesterday and was allowing over-the-shoulder recording of the docked demos.

One visitor, MDee14, recorded footage of their entire play session and has quickly shared it online, giving us our first proper look at how this thing runs when the Switch 2 is up on a big screen. Fortunately, it looks better than the handheld offering seems to be.

The video (above) shows the attendee's entire preview session, from the opening tutorial section to some early exploration around Limgrave. The performance is far from what you'd expect to see on a PS5, but it seems to hold up pretty well, with the noticeable drops coming from big sequences like the opening of the Limgrave gate. Things seem okay otherwise, but let's bear in mind that this kind of over-the-shoulder footage isn't always the best way to see every little detail.

Our brief hands-on time with the game in handheld told a very different story. It looks like docked mode might be the way to go with this one (at least, in whatever build is being shown in expos at the moment), as our handheld play was plagued with hefty frame drops and stutters a-plenty — though no capture was allowed for these sessions, naturally.

We're still waiting on a release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, but let's hope that we don't have too long to wait before we can see the launch performance really put through its paces.