Nintendo has a pretty big booth at Gamescom this year, with a large chunk of areas dedicated to the glut of third-party ports coming to (or are already out on) the Switch 2.

One of those upcoming titles is Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which brings the highly-acclaimed open-world RPG from FromSoftware to Nintendo's new console. This rerelease includes the base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, new weapons, classes, and armour. So we knew we had to try it out on the newer console.

And, after spending time with the game in handheld mode, our man on the ground Felix has some concerns about performance. Unfortunately, we weren't allowed to capture any footage, including over-the-shoulder footage (Both GVG and IGN corroborate this), so you'll have to use your imagination.

Felix talks about experiencing multiple instances of frame drops and stuttering while out in the open world, particularly after leaving the tutorial area. Of course, the demo is likely based on an earlier build of the game, so that's worth keeping in mind.

He also got to try out one of the new classes and explore part of the early-game map, Limgrave. So while we can't show you any footage, it's worth listening to what Felix has to say — and the lovely Alex's curious questions.

Are you concerned about Elden Ring on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.