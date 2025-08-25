The announcement that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be making its way to the Switch 2 in 2026 came as a very pleasant surprise during the recent Gamescom festivities.

Whether you've played through the game before or simply seen the odd trailer here and there, we can probably all agree that The Great Circle looks pretty spectacular – particularly in its environmental design. So just how will a game like this run on the Switch 2?

Well, that's what our lovely video producer Alex is looking to find out. Using the Xbox Series S as a rough guide, he presents a hypothetical vision of what The Great Circle might look like on Nintendo's new system. He doesn't stop there though – oh no. He also checks out the following games:

As Alex notes in the video, these are not outright predictions about which games will likely come to the Switch (beyond Indy, of course), but merely hypothetical glimpses into how they might run with the Switch 2's specs. It's not an exact science, but it should give you a flavour, at least.