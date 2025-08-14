Hamster Corporation today adds Namco's 1996 wave racer Aqua Jet to its Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2 series on the Switch and Switch 2.

As explained by Hamster, this game stood out in arcades at the time because of its "large jet ski-style cabinet" and was powered by Namco's System 22 hardware.

"Savor the thrill of racing across shimmering waves under the blazing sun in a stunning, resort-like setting brought to life by the “System Super 22” hardware!"

"The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpieces that built a generation for video games."

This game is priced at $14.99 USD on Switch, and costs $16.99 USD on the Switch 2. Once again, it's available today.

The latest Arcade Archives 3D release follows on from Air Combat 22 on Switch and Switch 2, and Ridge Racer, which you can download on the Switch 2 eShop.