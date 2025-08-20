Once upon a time, Jet-Ski games were all the rage. Arcade cabinets and fifth generation consoles were replete with these high-speed polygonal racers that sent you careening around tracks set in sunny locales with bobbing water physics. Aqua Jet was an early example of the trend and released the very same year as Wave Race 64. Now, you can play it in all its glory on Switch 2.

Hamster Corporation has recently released two other classic Namco arcade titles on the new console in Air Combat and Ridge Racer, and Aqua Jet is just as lovingly curated as those games. In lieu of riding a replica personal watercraft, like the original cabinet offered, there's some nice feedback from the HD rumble and togglable gyroscopic controls. Elsewhere, there are widescreen format options and the ability to play both English and Japanese versions of the ROM.

There is such a wealth of customisation and ways to tailor your experience here that it's a shame the actual game doesn't warrant much of your time. Only two courses are available and unlocked from the start, with the advanced course being simply an extension of the normal course.

The Switch 2 version features High Score and Time Attack modes, which offer some replay value, while a Caravan mode gives players a continuous five-minute block to set the best scores. You can also rewind if you're not happy with a turn.

The tracks still look great, with bright colours popping in both docked and undocked modes and an impressive sense of speed. Big jumps send you plunging underwater to catch a brief glimpse of the fauna, while whales and helicopters dart about at the periphery of the course.

Mirror variants and a goofy penguin mode can be unlocked with cheats detailed in the menus, but that’s still only two more versions of the same track. So unless you're a hardcore aquatic racing fan, or a big fan of the arcade original, this might not be the right game for you.

Aqua Jet offers one other nice feature in online leaderboards to keep you cracking away at course times, but with no multiplayer, there's barely any reason to revisit this once you're satisfied with your performance.

Still, Hamster has done another solid job bringing a '90s arcade classic to Switch 2 and making it sing. Unfortunately, without much content present in the base game, there are only so many times you can revisit this colourful racer before things get repetitive.