Following Nintendo identifying a bug in Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, an update has now been officially rolled out.

Here's the official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo support. Apart from the Switch 2 version, this same version update is also available for the original Switch.

Latest update: Ver. 2.1.1 (Released August 5, 2025)

Bug Fix

Fixed a bug where, when playing on Nintendo Switch 2 and following certain steps, in online rankings for certain minigames, records are uploaded that haven’t actually been achieved.

