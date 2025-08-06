When Nintendo launched the Switch 2 earlier this year in June, it also released multiple free game updates for select Switch titles.

One of these updates was for Game Builder Garage - adding visual optimisations, Joy-Con 2 mouse support and more. Now in a follow up update, it's rolled out Version 1.1.1. This particular update tackles some issues when playing this title on the Switch 2.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Latest update: Ver. 1.1.1 (Released August 5, 2025)

General Fixes

Fixed issues with system functionality when playing using a Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Note: An update addressing the issue above is now available for Game Builder Garage: Demo Version as well (Ver. 1.1.1).

In the previous update, Nintendo also released a patch for the demo version of Game Builder Garage.