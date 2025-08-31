Fans of the hugely successful farming and lifestyle sim Stardew Valley can look forward to another major update in the future.

The creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone actually shared this news at the Stardew Concert this week, and has now followed this up with an announcement on social media. In brief, a Stardew Valley Version 1.7 update is happening!

ConcernedApe: "Okay, I revealed this at the concert last night and now the cat's out of the bag, so I will confirm for everyone: There will be a Stardew Valley 1.7 update. No release date, no estimate. But it's happening"

As noted, there's currently "no release date" and "no estimate" about when it could arrive, and it's not been revealed what will specifically be added to this next major update.

The last big update for Stardew Valley was the 1.6 update (which arrived on the Switch in November last year). It added multiple new festivals and events, a new farm type, and much more content and improvements. Following this update, multiple other patches were also released.