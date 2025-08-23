So, what did other outlets have to say? Here's the rundown:
"Silksong is building smartly on exceptionally solid foundations, and it's doing so with a greater focus on aggression, decisive action, and proactive decision making."
"Hollow Knight: Silksong feels exactly like we hoped it would. Beautiful yet brutal. Charming yet challenging. It doesn't seem like a massive departure from the original, but with a few tweaked and rebalanced techniques, it still freshens up the formula."
"Silksong is the game of the moment. And Team Cherry has opted to make this more difficult and a bit more awkward. For platforming fans like me, that's catnip - but will the average player curious in the franchise be so intrigued?"
"The gameplay loop is back. The slick dashes, jumps, and swipes are a key part of Hornet’s arsenal. Tactical jabs and prods, using Hornet’s agility and nimble frame to evade attacks; these are hallmarks of what made the original so special and accessible."
"I saw nothing to suggest it is reinventing the wheel, although I don’t doubt there will be more than a few abilities to differentiate things. In my humble opinion, this isn’t a bad thing. Hollow Knight is such a unique Metroidvania, that another story in that world is fine by me. After the eternal wait, we’re agonisingly close to playing Team Cherry’s next adventure, and it already feels like it was worth the wait."