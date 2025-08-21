Team Cherry's "special announcement" gave us what we were all hoping for, Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on 4th September.

The reveal gave us a closer look at the gameplay, showcasing the "lethal acrobatic action", "vast handcrafted world", and a massive roster of enemies (200 regular enemies and 40 bosses, to be precise).

Let's remember that this is the biggest look we've had at the game in years, and 4th September is so very close! Here's a closer look at some of the trailer's stunning moments:

Look, we're really rather excited about the whole thing. We recently went hands-on with the game at Gamescom, and we were very impressed with what we saw. Can it really live up to the hype? We don't have long until we find out...