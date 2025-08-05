It appears this thumbnail is an ai upscale of a photograph of the magazine print.

This thumbnail looks like it was upscaled by a GAN, an early model meant purely for upscaling an entire image rather than the diffusion models we have today that try and determine the concept an area of an image is trying to convey. The halo of light around shaded areas, the distortions and how stuff melts together like the strong man's moustache, or the blonde woman's eyes(though to be fair in the original both are really difficult areas), the lines aren't straight anywhere. I learned about GAN models through the youtuber caryhk.

Diffusion models often repeat things in odd places because the image is made in parallel to speed up the process. If you were to generate text this way, you'd get repeated words or syllables in the wrong places more often too. Text usually seems more coherent because it's generated linearly.

Either way, these processes take massive amounts of energy to train and run, which warm our planet through fossil fuels, and cause many stresses for everyday artists through numerous avenues.