Following the Nintendo Music app being updated to Version 1.3.0, Nintendo has this week added the Pilotwings soundtracks.
This update includes not only the Super Nintendo album, but also the soundtracks for Pilotwings 64 and Pilotwings Resort on the 3DS.
The SNES release contains 21 tracks with a total run time of 19 minutes, the N64 album contains 30 tracks and a runtime of 46 minutes, and Pilotwings Resort has 24 tracks and a runtime of 36 minutes.
To access this music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription, although as of the latest update, some features of this app are still accessible when your subscription is cancelled.