Nintendo has confirmed its line-up for PAX West in Seattle, Washington — which kicks off in 10 days time. And Kirby Air Riders, which just got an extensive Nintendo Direct, is getting its first public demo.

Outside of the upcoming racing game, the line-up is relatively similar to its Gamescom one, with Pokémon Legends: Z-A , Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade among the games attendees will be able to check out.

However, for Kirby and Pokémon — you'll need to get a Warp Pipe Pass reservation. You'll be able to register for this on 21st August 2025 at 9am PDT (that's 12pm EDT for those on the east coast).

The rest of the games, however, will be available to play to all. Here's the full line-up, then:

Borderlands 4

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kirby Air Riders

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

You can also swing by the My Nintendo check-in area if you're there and get yourself 100 Platinum Points if you check-in with your Nintendo Account, plus enter a giveaway.

So that's a pretty healthy list of games — and all games that are coming to Switch 2, too. Kirby Air Riders now has a release date, but by the time PAX rolls around, perhaps Hades aII and Silksong will, as well?

Are you heading to PAX West? Let us know if you're excited in the comments below.