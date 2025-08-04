Nintendo has already been doing a little surveying and gathering of feedback, as we reported a few weeks back, with regards to physical and digital games, including how game-key cards are going down. Spoiler alert: they aren't really going down very well at all.

Now, and as reported by Eurogamer, the Big N is back at it, with a fresh survey for those interested to get busy filling in. Indeed, you can click right here to go do just that.

This latest survey asks a whole bunch of questions related to how you feel about purchasing digital and physical media in various ways.

As you can see from our screens, they mostly want to know how strongly you feel about the physical game card actually having the game, whether or not you care about that, and how whether being in a store or buying online affects your thinking. Stuff like that, mate.

It all points to the fact that Nintendo know people don't really care for the game-key card situation.

Anyhow. This survey is a good chance, whatever your thoughts, to get stuck into letting them be known loud and clear. So, make sure to get clicking on those multiple choice answers (it took us about four minutes to complete, for what it's worth).

Of course, despite multiple complaints from Switch 2 owners, developers have been praising Game-Key Cards, so it seems unlikely they'll be going anywhere for a while now...

If you want some more thoughts about the physical, digital, and Gam-Key Card discussion, our lovely Zion made a video all about it following last week's Partner Showcase, so have a watch:

Have any strong opinions left about game-key cards at this point? Let us know in the comments!