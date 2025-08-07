Yacht Club Games kicked off today's Indie World showcase strongly by announcing that Mina the Hollower is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 31st October 2025. And you might be wondering, 'what does a Switch 2 version of a pixel art game entail?' Well, let us — and the developer — inform you.

In a blog post on Yacht Club Games' website, the team confirmed that the Switch 2 version of the game supports 120fps, an extremely tasty prospect for those with the new console. You can also spy 120hz and HDR output at the bottom of the eShop page. And hey, there's a native Switch 2 demo, so that's worth checking out.

Meanwhile, our friends over at GVG have a comparison video of the Switch 1's 60fps release and the Switch 2's 120. Have a watch of it below.

And, since Mina the Hollower is all about a mouse, it would make sense to have some kind of mouse compatibility, right? Well, fear not, as Yacht Club Games seems to be teasing something.

"In Mina the Hollower, you ARE the mouse! But we heard that if you turn your Joy-Con 2 on its side while playing and move it around, something may happen.."

Well, well, well... Yacht Club Games is the Big Cheese of the retro throwback, so we expect great things, especially given that this one's clearly inspired by the top-down Game Boy Color games of the early '90s.

