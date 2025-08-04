We are all pretty excited for Metroid Prime 4's arrival at this stage, we think you'll agree. In fact, apart from the ever-elusive Silksong, we can't think of another game that's got us biting on our furniture as we wait for further information about when we can actually play the bleddy thing again, as we loved it so much first time around. Deep breaths.

Now though, Nintendo has just gone and casually announced that lucky gamers who happen to be attending Fan Expo Canada at the end August, will be able to get a hands-on and play the game. They've also, just casually mind, reconfirmed that Samus' latest outing will see a release in the year of our lord 2025. Which is the same year that we are currently in. Hooray for that!

Yes, over on their official website, (cheers, MyNintendoNews), Nintendo has had the following exciting statement to make regarding the event:

Nintendo of Canada is inviting you to visit the Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, Ontario, to check out the latest—and upcoming—games for the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system. Bring your friends and family to experience games like Mario Kart™ World, and the newly released Donkey Kong™ Bananza. Fan Expo attendees will be able to play upcoming games like Metroid Prime™ 4: Beyond (available later in 2025). Guests will also be able to play Nintendo’s partner titles such as Street Fighter™ 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, and upcoming games Hades II, Borderlands 4and ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition.

That's a hell of a line-up, and between some Borderlands 4, Metroid and Hades 2 action, this writer is considering booking some tickets to Toronto for the 21st of August.

Looking forward to finally getting a release date for Metroid Prime 4? Let us know how excited you are for this one!