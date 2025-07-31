Aww, mate. That sub-header quote from Hitman: Absolution has made us sad now. Poor Agent 47. It must be lonely being an insane psychopath who spends his time flying around the world, looking cool, getting free clobber, and offing folk in trendy nightclubs.

However, chin up, baldy, as we've got some good news that involves you: Feral Interactive has just announced that Hitman Absolution is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 in late 2025 and TBC 2026, respectively.

This follows on from the release of Hitman: World of Assassination alongside the Switch 2 back in June.

Here are some more early details from the press release:

"Hitman Absolution features all the series’ hallmarks of stealth, distraction and disguise, while revealing 47 as a more complicated and thoughtful character, aware of the effects of his actions, for both good and evil. Absolution’s missions invite players to explore and experiment as they stalk their targets, engineering opportunities to strike from the shadows or, when the bullets fly, unleashing an arsenal of weapons, gadgets and anything else that may come to hand. Whether executing a silent hit or creating mayhem, players have no end of inventive ways to approach their targets, with opportunities to beat their high scores and meet each mission’s multiple Challenges."

We think it's fair to say that Absolution was quite divisive amongst critics when it launched back in 2012, and for what it's worth, this writer did initially kind of hate it when it came out. It was just so far removed from the vibe and style of a 'proper' Hitman, it really didn't hit well.

However! It has to be said that a replay a year or two later, away from the excitement and noise of release week, well, it's a fine enough action game if you just take it on its own terms, really.

The game is also coming to iOS and Android, and Feral says that more details on the Switch versions will be coming "later this year". We'll keep you updated on this one as we find out more.

Are you a fan of Hitman Absolution? Will you be picking it up on Switch or Switch 2? Let us know.