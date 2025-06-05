Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

James Bond will be returning in IO Interactive's new game 007 First Light and it's arriving on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms at some point in 2026.

The Hitman team has today shared the official announcement trailer, lifting the lid on a younger version of Bond who must "earn the number". Here's a brief description, and you can get an idea of what to expect in the trailer above.

"In 007 First Light, play as James Bond, a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless new recruit, and discover an origin story for the first time. An all-new game experience from IO Interactive, coming in 2026."

If you sign up for an IOI account you'll also be able to unlock an "on duty" outfit skin and "gilded wraith" weapon skin.

This announcement trailer follows the release of Hitman World of Assassination on the Switch 2 this week.