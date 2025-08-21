Gulikit has unveiled two new premium controllers at its booth in Gamescom, both of which will be fully compatible with the Switch and Switch 2.

Dubbed the TT PRO and TT MAX, the design is kind of a cross between the Xbox and PlayStation, utilising the former's overall shape, yet shifting the left analogue stick to the bottom for a more symmetrical design. The controller was originally showcased last year as the 'Libra MAX', but Gulikit has since been hard at work finalising the design and specs.

Both models utilise Gulikit's brand new 720° tension-adjustable TMR analogue sticks with adjustable star-ring RGB lighting, rumble motors with a total of nine adjustable levels of vibration, 'Smart Trigger' technology to let players toggle between mouse-like micro-switch triggers and pressure sensitive analogue Hall Effect triggers, and of course, gyro aiming.

You've also got two different types of 'floating' d-pad designs (though we're not completely sold on the satellite dish-inspired design), four swappable rear paddles, and an extra ABXY key-cap kit in case you want to swap between Switch and PC layouts.

As for the differences between the two models, the TT MAX offers up an extra stick cap kit to customise your analogue sticks between three different height options, the ability to toggle between 8-directional and 4-direction d-pad functionalities, and motion-sense technology for PC gaming.

Gulikit is aiming to release both controllers in October 2025, though pricing has yet to be confirmed. As with the company's recent releases, however, both models will be able to wake the Switch 2 from Sleep Mode - bosh.

Gulikit TT MAX

Gulikit TT PRO

Gulikit has also recently released the ES and ES Pro range of budget controllers compatible with Switch and Switch 2, while we've reviewed its Saturn-inspired Elves 2 and Elves 2 Pro range to varying results.