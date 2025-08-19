Accessory manufacturer Gulikit has launched a new range of budget controllers with Switch 2 wake-up support.

The ES and ES PRO Wireless Controllers are out now and priced at £24.99 / $24.99 and £29.99 / $29.99 respectively (exchange rates working wonders there, we see). Aesthetically, both models are pretty similar and seem to be based on the overall design of the Xbox controller, with off-set concave analogue sticks, a faceted d-pad, and an almost identical shape.

The ES PRO comes in black or white, while the standard ES is more of a light grey colour with matching sticks and face buttons.

As for the specific features, the ES boasts Hall Effect sticks, while the ES PRO comes rocking 4000-level TMR anti-drift joysticks. Gyro aiming is supported along with d-pad directional adjustment, various vibration settings, and face button re-mapping.

The latter seems particularly important, since there's one thing about the ES and ES PRO that's bugging us. You've probably noticed it already, right..? Yes, the ABXY layout isn't suited to the Switch out of the box. They're the wrong way around! Oof, vexing... Still, the ability to re-map will likely resolve this issue, and let's face it, nobody stares down at their controller whilst playing a game. For the relatively cheap price, it's something we can probably forgive.

