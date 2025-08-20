Gamescom 2025 is officially underway, and a handful of team NL are out on the show floor, gobbling up as many of the games as we can get our hands on.

Naturally, the Nintendo booth has captured much of our attention, with a particularly stacked line-up including the likes of Kirby Air Riders, Elden Ring and Hollow Knight: Silksong, all playable on Switch 2.

It's quite the sight, and we've been snapping up pics left, right and centre so you can get a taste of the Big N's presence on the show floor. So, here's a gallery of some of the Nintendo sights we've seen so far, starting with a handful of big ol' game banners and backdrops:

All looks good, but aren't those booths a little... secluded? For those keen to play in front of a crowd, it seems that Nintendo has you covered, too. This large area looks primed and ready for some Mario Kart World tournaments, though nothing was happening when we initially walked through. Looks intense though, right?

Naturally, there's some My Nintendo Store representation on the show floor too, with a handful of displays showcasing some of the finest Nintendo merch out there. Do you think we could get away with filing that Master Sword under 'checked baggage'?

There are plenty of other games outside the Nintendo booth that will be making their way to Switch and Switch 2, of course. Here's a handful of snaps from the ones we've spotted so far:

There will be much, much more to see over the coming days, and you should keep an eye out on our Nintendo Life site and YouTube channel for our hands-on thoughts soon enough. But gosh, isn't it nice to see Nintendo at an in-person event again?