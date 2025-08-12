Nintendo Music has received its weekly update today and this time it adds the soundtrack from Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.
You'll be able to listen to tracks like the game's title theme, The King of Pyropuff Peak and much more. All up, this album contains a total of 58 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 46 minutes.
To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.
This follows an update to the app last week which added the soundtracks for the Pilotwings series. The app was also recently updated to Version 1.3.0 – adding the ability to use some functions of the app, even without an active Switch Online subscription.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker was originally released on the Wii U, and was followed up with a 3DS and Switch release. It was also one of the 12 free game upgrades released alongside the Switch 2 recently, optimising the game visuals, and adding HDR and GameShare support.