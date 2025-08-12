Following '90s gaming mascot revivals like Gex in recent times, Bubsy is up next with his Purrfect Collection featuring multiple classic titles.

Limited Run Games has now lifted the lid on the physical offerings, which will contain "4 classic games" and eight playable experiences in total. As a refresher, here's what's included:

- Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Atari Jaguar)

- Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (SEGA Genesis, Super Nintendo, Super Famicon)

- Bubsy II (Game Boy, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo)

- Bubsy 3D (PlayStation)

The physical versions open for pre-order later this week on 15th August 2025 and include a standard edition, deluxe edition and the collector's set.

Standard Edition - $34.99

This version includes a copy of the game.

Deluxe Edition - $69.99

Apart from the game, in the Deluxe Edition you'll get a soundtrack, 2-sided poster and PVC keychain.

Collector's Edition - $149.99

This edition is loaded with the game, deluxe box, multi-disc soundtrack, hardcover art and design book, double-sided poster, keychains, pin, figure and an individually numbered certificate.

Limited Run Games will also be selling some merch – including a Bubsy Plush for $29.99 and a T-Shirt (depending on the size, it's available for $29.99 - $34.99).

Pre-orders are open until 12th October 2025, with the game currently scheduled to arrive at some point in 2025.