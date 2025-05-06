Atari and Limited Run Games have revealed the full game list for the upcoming Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection for the Nintendo Switch.
The full line-up includes eight playable titles, with Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and Bubsy II playable across multiple 'platforms' including Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Genesis. The package will also contain archival materials and interviews to give more background on the creation and legacy of Bubsy.
Here's a look at every playable game:
- Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Atari Jaguar)
- Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (SEGA Genesis, Super Nintendo, Super Famicon)
- Bubsy II (Game Boy, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo)
- Bubsy 3D (PlayStation)
There's no release date for the collection just yet, but given that it's being handled by Limited Run Games, we can probably expect to see some sort of gigantic physical collector's edition with a real-life, walking talking Bubsy pet – as always, we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.
For now, let's check out the official description:
Developed by Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine team, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection includes eight classic Bubsy games alongside artifacts and interviews providing insight into the creation and legacy of our furry friend. All games in the collection have been carefully updated for modern systems, smoothing out rough edges with new quality of life features and technical upgrades while staying true to the quirky catitude Bubsy is known for.
Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is the ultimate celebration of Bubsy’s legacy and a great opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience his fur-tastic catalog like never before. Get ready to pounce into the decades-spanning history of Bubsy and friends, taking on platforming challenges, gathering collectibles and bashing baddies into oblivion while discovering all there is to know about the feisty feline franchise.