Atari and Limited Run Games have revealed the full game list for the upcoming Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection for the Nintendo Switch.

The full line-up includes eight playable titles, with Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and Bubsy II playable across multiple 'platforms' including Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Genesis. The package will also contain archival materials and interviews to give more background on the creation and legacy of Bubsy.

Here's a look at every playable game:

- Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Atari Jaguar)

- Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (SEGA Genesis, Super Nintendo, Super Famicon)

- Bubsy II (Game Boy, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo)

- Bubsy 3D (PlayStation)

There's no release date for the collection just yet, but given that it's being handled by Limited Run Games, we can probably expect to see some sort of gigantic physical collector's edition with a real-life, walking talking Bubsy pet – as always, we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

For now, let's check out the official description: