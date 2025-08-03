Antonblast arrived on the Switch late last year and it's received some updates since then including a performance boost.

Now, in another update, the developer has announced it's released a new patch for the Switch version, which brings it up to date with the PC release. You can see these previous patch updates for PC via the game's Steam Page.

"Switch patch is now LIVE! Thanks everyone for your patience. This update brings the Switch version up to date with the PC release. Enjoy!"

If you haven't tried out Antonblast yet, there's a demo you can check out. The game is also currently on sale in select regions, and you can read our full review here on Nintendo Life for more information. We gave it eight out of ten stars, calling it a great tribute to Nintendo's Wario Land series.

"Whether on Switch or elsewhere, we’d suggest you pick this one up if you’re at all a fan of Nintendo’s other Italian mascot and are looking for a well-made and fast-paced new 2D platformer"