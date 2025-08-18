Annapurna Interactive has today announced that Furcula's weird roguelike-meets-creature collector Morsels will be landing on Switch on 18th November.

This one briefly popped up in the August 2024 Indie World showcase, where it was accompanied by a 'February 2025' release date. That wasn't meant to be (obviously), but it's nice to hear that it's still coming our way.

For those who haven't heard of Morsels before, this is a strange, top-down roguelite where you play as a mouse who is transformed into a Morsel — a weird little creature that possesses wicked combat powers — and sets out into the upper world to take down the oppressive forces of... street cats? Hey, we said it was weird.

In your trips up top, you'll be collecting other Morsels, which can be swapped out as you play to tackle feline foes with different abilities. They're weird-looking fellas, but the retro aesthetic gives a cute sheen to the whole thing.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the Morsels Steam page:

- Fight enemies using your rotating roster of captured Morsels, switching between them at any time

- Each Morsel has its own abilities and strengths, and can become afflicted with ailments or boosted with power-ups and quirks

- Multiple hidden bonus levels with unique art styles and surprising gameplay twists

- Charming and addictive gameplay, with endless replayability

We have enough roguelikes on Switch to last us a lifetime, but we'd be lying if we said that the weirdness of this one didn't leave us a little intrigued. Hey, in a few months, we can see it for ourselves.

What do you make of this one? Will you be checking it out on Switch later this year? Dive into the comments and let us know.