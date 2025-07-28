The magic of Game Builder Garage lives on Nintendo Switch 2. As one of a handful of games to receive a free update for the new console — including Mouse Mode compatibility — fans are continuing to develop weird and wonderful creations in the game.

So, with the recent Game Builder Garage 'Direct', we thought now was the perfect time to dive back into the game and check out what you lovely folks have been making.

Zion took the plunge and got to spend time with a handful of delights, including a 3D Kirby game, a Super Mario Bros. Wonder-inspired platformer, a Mario Kart game, and plenty of Undertale and Deltarune references.

If you're curious, check out the video up top to see Zion's experiences with these creations, and let us know if you've tried any of these out — or have any cool GBG games to share with us — in the comments.