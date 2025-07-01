Alongside Switch 2's launch last month, Nintendo rolled out multiple free Switch game updates. One of these was for Game Builder Garage – which not only included visual optimisations but also added Joy-Con 2 mouse support.

Now, timed in with this update and the game's fourth anniversary, the Game Builder Garage community has held its very own "fan-made Nintendo Direct" hosted by VideoDojo on YouTube (thanks for the heads up, Giovani Vitti).

It showcases 20 minutes of community-made games (and demos) available now and coming soon, and even features an entire segment dedicated to Game Builder Garage creations made by the game's community in Japan.

Some of the games here channel Nintendo's IP and there's even a recreation of Mario Kart World and many other fan-made surprises. You can see just how far the community has pushed this game-maker in the full video above.

And here's a quick list highlighting some of these games. You can find out more about each project by scanning the QR codes displayed throughout the presentation.