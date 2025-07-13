GameCube has joined the Switch 2's library of classic games, and it was recently updated with Mario Smash Football. While the service's experience has been fun so far, there have also been some reports of underlying issues with the emulation.

Now, Digital Foundry has tested GameCube emulation and backward compatibility – investigating latency, analogue stick issues, frame drop issues on Switch 2, and resolution and performance improvements. The verdict is "certain details clearly need attending to by Nintendo".

"For arcade-perfect accuracy in the likes of F-Zero GX, the extra input latency on Switch 2 should ideally be addressed, and likewise the sensitivity of those analogue sticks, the pattern of single frame drops in all games is also an obvious blemish but fundamentally the four games released on the GameCube classics page so far are faithfully represented."

This follows a video from game developer and YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer about GameCube games on the Switch 2 – summing up the initial experience as "very good" but also having some "obvious" differences from the real experience.

To access this latest Switch Classics library, you'll need to have access to a Switch 2 and an active Expansion membership.