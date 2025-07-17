Happy Donkey Kong Bananza day, folks! Yes, Nintendo's first must-buy single-player experience for the Switch 2 is here, and chances are you're already smashing boulders and tearing bits of rock up from the ground.

If, however, you're still waiting for the post to arrive, or you're still on the fence about the whole thing, then worry not. You can check out our review for our full verdict on Bananza, but we've also compiled 17 minutes' worth of direct-feed gameplay for your perusal.

To be clear, there are no story spoilers or cutscenes here, and all locations featured have already been showcased in smaller chunks by Nintendo in recent weeks. It's just to give you a flavour of what exploring the world is like.

So with that said, we'll let the video do the rest of the talking - enjoy!