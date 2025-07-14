It's time for another look at the weekly UK charts, and what do you know, Mario Kart World is still holding onto pole position.

Yes, the Switch 2's flagship title has landed the gold medal once again, but it wasn't without competition. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 made a gnarly arrival, kickflipping into second in its debut week (with only 11% and 10% of sales coming from Switch 2 and Switch 1, mind you) and the likes of The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered also put up good enough numbers in the first week to disturb the waters of the chart's upper ranking.

Everything else is a pretty familiar sight, with EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft all hanging about in the top 10. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has taken a bit of a tumble this week and now finds itself in tenth, while Assassin's Creed Shadows has made an almighty leap from 25th to fifth.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World NEW 2 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 PS5 67%, Switch 2 11%, Switch 10%, PS4 6% 2 3 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 37%, Switch 34%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 8% 7 4 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 52%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 10%, Xbox Series 8% 25 5 Assassin's Creed Shadows 5 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 7 The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature 9 8 F1 25

6 9 Minecraft 3 10 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach NEW 11 Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered PS5 66%, Switch 34% 37 12 Split Fiction PS5 88%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 4% 22 13 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 13 14 Grand Theft Auto V

17 15 Elden Ring 12 16 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 4 17 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PS5 61%, Switch 2 27%, Xbox Series 7%, PC 5% 15 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10 19 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 10 20 Nintendo Switch Sports 16 21 Super Mario Party Jamboree 14 22 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1% 8 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 57%, Switch 2 43% 19 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

21 25 Super Mario Odyssey 11 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - 27 Resident Evil 2 30 28 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 91%, PS4 9% - 29 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 95%, PS5 5% - 30 Tekken 8

31 31 WWE 2K25 18 32 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 32 33 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 37%, PS5 30%, Xbox Series 22%, PS4 11% 27 34 EA Sports UFC 5 - 35 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

- 36 Star Wars Outlaws - 37 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 78%, PS4 14%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 1% - 38 Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered PS5 55%, Switch 23%, PS4 22% - 39 MySims Cozy Bundle

- 40 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts