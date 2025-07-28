We are back with our latest look at the UK physical software charts, and while Donkey Kong Bananza continues to be a hit, its sales haven't managed to keep it in pole position.

The top spot on the podium has, of course, returned to Mario Kart World, which shows no signs of slowing down after almost two months on store shelves. That has pushed DK into second and Hogwarts Legacy into third. Meanwhile, Super Mario Party Jamboree has rolled back into the upper reaches of the charts, landing in fourth this week thanks to a boost from the Jamboree TV Switch 2 expansion.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Mario Kart World 1 2 Donkey Kong Bananza 3 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 37%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 8% 24 4 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 71%, Switch 29% 9 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 7 6 Minecraft 4 7 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 56%, PS5 29%, PS4 9%, Xbox Series 6% 8 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 9 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 25 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 15 11 Grand Theft Auto V 6 12 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 PS5 57%, Switch 16%, Switch 2 15%, PS4 8% 5 13 Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business 20 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 10 15 Assassin's Creed Shadows 23 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 22 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 18 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

12 19 F1 25 13 20 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 57%, Switch 2 43% 28 21 Super Mario Odyssey

- 22 Hello Kitty Island Adventure

- 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 72%, PS5 17%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 5% 26 24 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

18 25 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

NEW 26 Killing Floor 3 - 27 WWE 2K25 Switch 2 42%, PS5 27%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 14% 29 28 Dark Souls Trilogy 33 29 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 72%, Switch 2 28% - 30 Sonic x Shadow Generations Switch 44%, PS5 25%, Switch 2 12%, Xbox Series 10% - 31 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 83%, PS5 11%, PS4 4%, Xbox One 2% NEW 32 Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - Reforged PS5 72%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 12% 11 33 Rugby League

38 34 Pokémon Violet 30 35 Split Fiction PS5 69%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 9% - 36 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered - 37 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

31 38 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 97%, PS5 2%, PS4 1% - 39 Red Dead Redemption PS4 72%, Switch 28% 39 40 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 6%

[Compiled by GfK]

