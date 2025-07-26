This year marks the tenth anniversary of Undertale and the game's creator Toby Fox is wanting to reflect on this time with your memories.

In a post on social media, he's revealed how he's seeking "your memories" and wants to "turn back together". He's hoping for a quick turnover – further noting how it would be "great" if fans could submit their responses within the next 24 hours.

Toby Fox: "Hello. It's almost been 10 years since UNDERTALE released. Now, I'm looking for your memories. Let's turn back together. Face the flower and speak."

It seems the website where you can record your memory is already being overloaded with responses as well, so try again later if you have any trouble submitting your memory.

"There are so many submissions, the site is having trouble... If your submission is stuck on 'Submitting', please try sending it again later. Your submission should be auto-saved in your browser."

So head on over to memories.undertale.com and record your memory now!

Although it has been almost ten years since original release, this title didn't arrive on the Switch eShop until 2018. It's also led to cameos in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Toby releasing Deltarune, which was recently made available on the Switch 2.