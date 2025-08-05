Update [ ]: Following the Switch 2 launch in June, Deltarune has now been updated again - this time to Version 1.04. This will also be followed by Version 1.05 which "only contains minor changes" and beyond this there are "no other patches planned at this time".

For now, here's the full changelist for Version 1.04, which bumps the Switch versions of the game up to 1.28. Here's the rundown (via Nintendo Everything):

Deltarune Version 1.04

Chapter 3

Added a method to get “TripTicket” even after receiving “ShadowMantle”.

You can no longer erroneously keep Lancers in your inventory.

Susie doesn’t slide weird after battle in that room where she kicks the houses. Apparently this is better.

Fixed an obscure softlock during the Pushing Buddies sequence.

Fixed a frame perfect game crash if you throw a shell and check it as it’s breaking.

Fixed a frame perfect crash involving checking water-logged binoculars.

Chapter 4

You can get the “SpinCake” from the “Top Chef” if you gave him the “TopCake” in the “Chapter1”.

Reduced the speed of the bullets on one of Jackenstein’s attacks.

Fixed an obscure issue if you used “OldMan” ACT and then spared Guei before the attack started.

Toriel no longer answers the phone at the beginning of the Chapter.

You can no longer check a nonexistent snack tray.

Fixed an error where “Dual Heal” ACT could be skipped in certain scenarios.

Fixed an error where Susie’s turn would be skipped if she used an item during the boss of the Second Sanctuary.

[Switch 2-only] Fixed an issue with the minigame “Main Performance” where barely matching the correct colors would cause them to not light up.

[Switch 2-only] Intentionally getting hit with cats at the end of a battle no longer softlocks the game.

Various Chapters

Fixed various minor visual errors.

Fixed minor text and font issues.

Fixed an issue where your customized keyboard controls could be reset when connecting a new controller.

Fixed an issue where plugging in USB and Bluetooth controllers simultaneously could cause repetitive button presses.





Following an update earlier this month, Toby Fox's latest game Deltarune has now been updated to Version 1.03.

This latest update includes improvements to Chapter 2, 3 and 4, along with various other changes. This includes multiple fixes across each chapter, including some softlock fixes, and there are also some fixes tied to minor graphical errors.

Here's the full rundown (via Nintendo Everything):

Deltarune Version 1.03

Chapter 2

[Switch 2-only] Fixed a softlock in the part where you catch mice in a basket on your head.

Chapter 3

Swords used in a certain boss’s “Sword Tunnel” attack now have a reduced hit box relative to the graphic, making the attack easier to dodge.

Fixed a softlock on the Board 1 that could occur after using only three keys.

Fixed a soft lock if a party member fails to reach the Power Croissant.

Fixed a crash if you pushed a pyramid the wrong way.

Fixed an issue where on certain platforms, the sprites of the game would become blurry after the Tenna scene.

Chapter 4

If you lose to Jackenstein 2 times in a row, the amount of damage that the chasing pumpkin deals will be halved. If you lose 3 times in a row, TP gain will be increased by 50%. These changes will allow players who find this battle difficult to progress past it more easily.

Fixed a softlock which could occur if the tutu was not returned to you.

Fixed an issue where normal battle music would not play if you fought Mike at the beginning of the game. (This issue becomes resolved after fighting Jackenstein.)

Fixed an issue with a hitbox not working when a boss dives at you from many different directions. (The hitbox will be adjusted more later)

Fixed an impossible note on the song “Knock you Down!!” in the rhythm game.

Fixed an issue where Kris would still appear to be wearing their church clothes even though they’d been removed.

Fixed an issue where asking Ralsei advice for a puzzle would simply result in him saying a single button.

Fixed an issue where changing octaves on the giant piano organ thing could freeze the game.

Susie and Ralsei no longer erroneously appear in the rhythm game at Castle Town at the end of the Chapter.

Various Chapters

[Console-only] Fixed an issue where changing the language setting would also change the border setting.

Fixed an issue where the intro prophecy would always be skipped after selecting a chapter using a controller.

Fixed a few minor textual errors.

Fixed various minor graphical errors.

Various other minor fixes.

The next update Version 1.04 is already on the way, with the developer working on submitting it soon. So stay tuned!