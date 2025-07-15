Since the arrival of the Switch 2 last month, Nintendo has been busy updating many of its first-party Switch titles. This even includes an update for its "limited-time" release Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and following an update for the Switch 2 today, another patch is now available.

Much like the Version 1.1.2 update, Version 1.1.3 also addresses "several issues" to improve the overall gameplay experience on the hybrid system. Although there's not much revealed in the official patch notes, returning players on the new platform will hopefully have a better time with the game.

Here's the full rundown (via Nintendo's support page):

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Ver. 1.1.3 (Released July 14, 2025)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: The software update is required to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

This isn't the only Mario Switch release to receive some love on the Switch 2, with Nintendo also recently rolling out updates for games like Super Mario Odyssey and even titles like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Once again, this update to Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Switch 2 has rolled out alongside a new system firmware update. You can find out more about this in our previous post: